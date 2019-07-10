Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
Volatility and Risk
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 227.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.27 beta.
Liquidity
10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 118.82%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
