Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 227.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 118.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.