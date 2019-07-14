Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1241.17 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 120.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 26.5%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.