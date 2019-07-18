Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Since ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.74 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and iBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 138.10% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while iBio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats iBio Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.