Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.22 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 123.46% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.