Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.