Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.91 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Curis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 132.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.