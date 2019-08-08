Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 134.19% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $20. Competitively the average price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 60.37% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 66.1%. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.