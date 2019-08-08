Contrasting of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 134.19% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $20. Competitively the average price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 60.37% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 66.1%. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.