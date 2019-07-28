Contrasting of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.91 N/A 2.25 10.01 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.79 N/A -1.82 0.00

Demonstrates ProPetro Holding Corp. and Oceaneering International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Oceaneering International Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Oceaneering International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProPetro Holding Corp. and Oceaneering International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

The upside potential is 54.97% for ProPetro Holding Corp. with consensus target price of $26.33. Competitively Oceaneering International Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 10.39%. The data provided earlier shows that ProPetro Holding Corp. appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. and Oceaneering International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 0%. About 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. was more bullish than Oceaneering International Inc.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Oceaneering International Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.