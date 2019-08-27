Contrasting of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.88 N/A -2.26 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.85 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Proofpoint Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Smith Micro Software Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Proofpoint Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Proofpoint Inc. is $130.33, with potential upside of 15.95%. On the other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s potential downside is -17.36% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Proofpoint Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proofpoint Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 9.6%. 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.