Contrasting of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.09 N/A -2.26 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.14 N/A 0.28 118.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proofpoint Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proofpoint Inc. and QAD Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Proofpoint Inc. and QAD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus price target is $131.14, while its potential upside is 13.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.