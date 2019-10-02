Contrasting of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Both Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 121 2.39 55.18M -2.26 0.00 Model N Inc. 28 1.55 24.47M -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 45,456,792.16% -22.8% -8.8% Model N Inc. 88,339,350.18% -66% -18.2%

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Model N Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Proofpoint Inc. is $135.5, with potential upside of 7.03%. Competitively Model N Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential downside of -6.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Proofpoint Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proofpoint Inc. and Model N Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 79.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Model N Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.