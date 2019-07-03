Contrasting of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 111 9.21 N/A -2.26 0.00 Intuit Inc. 240 10.71 N/A 5.63 43.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proofpoint Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Proofpoint Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8%

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.75. Intuit Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential is 1.82% at a $127.57 consensus price target. Competitively Intuit Inc. has a consensus price target of $251.58, with potential downside of -6.88%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Proofpoint Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72% Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was more bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.