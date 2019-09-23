Contrasting of Prologis Inc. (PLD) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Both Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis Inc. 78 15.99 N/A 2.86 28.21 Uniti Group Inc. 10 1.46 N/A 0.05 158.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prologis Inc. and Uniti Group Inc. Uniti Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Prologis Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Prologis Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.4% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.6% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Prologis Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Uniti Group Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prologis Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Uniti Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prologis Inc. has a -3.18% downside potential and an average price target of $81.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Prologis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Uniti Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.67% are Prologis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prologis Inc. -2.01% 0.86% 3.88% 17.87% 24.02% 37.28% Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92%

For the past year Prologis Inc. has 37.28% stronger performance while Uniti Group Inc. has -45.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Prologis Inc. beats Uniti Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.