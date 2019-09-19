Contrasting of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

We are contrasting Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.52 N/A 1.16 37.45 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Progress Software Corporation and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Progress Software Corporation and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software Corporation’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progress Software Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Progress Software Corporation and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 21.74%. Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average price target is $68.33, while its potential upside is 24.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. looks more robust than Progress Software Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has stronger performance than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.