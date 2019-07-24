Contrasting of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are contrasting Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.46 N/A -0.87 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.21 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 114.84%. On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 175.63% and its average target price is $28.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.46%. Insiders Competitively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.