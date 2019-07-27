Contrasting of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

We are contrasting Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.77 N/A -0.87 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.39 shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a 112.36% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.