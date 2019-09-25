Contrasting of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

We are contrasting Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 19.63 N/A -0.90 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk & Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.7. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s beta is 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 93.05% at a $10 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 31.2% respectively. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.