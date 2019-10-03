Contrasting of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00 NextCure Inc. 34 -0.43 12.61M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,476,100,628.93% -80.6% -44.3% NextCure Inc. 37,164,750.96% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.22% and an $10 average target price. Competitively NextCure Inc. has an average target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 40.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 30.8% respectively. 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NextCure Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.