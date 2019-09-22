Contrasting of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.98 N/A 0.12 12.17 Apergy Corporation 34 1.85 N/A 1.20 27.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Profire Energy Inc. and Apergy Corporation. Apergy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Profire Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Apergy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Profire Energy Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Apergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Profire Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apergy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Profire Energy Inc. and Apergy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Apergy Corporation’s potential upside is 18.68% and its consensus price target is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Profire Energy Inc. shares and 93.7% of Apergy Corporation shares. About 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69% Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Apergy Corporation

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats Profire Energy Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.