Contrasting of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We are comparing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.