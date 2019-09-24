Contrasting of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We are comparing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.