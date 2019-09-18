Contrasting of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Since Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.84% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.