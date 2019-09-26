Contrasting of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.22 N/A -2.90 0.00 Synacor Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Synacor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Synacor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synacor Inc. has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Synacor Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synacor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares and 44.1% of Synacor Inc. shares. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Synacor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 83% stronger performance while Synacor Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synacor Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.