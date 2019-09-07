Contrasting of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Both Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.18 N/A -2.90 0.00 Criteo S.A. 21 0.55 N/A 1.31 14.49

Table 1 demonstrates Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Criteo S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta means Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s volatility is 183.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Criteo S.A.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. Its rival Criteo S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Criteo S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Criteo S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Criteo S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 21.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 95.4% respectively. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Criteo S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 83% stronger performance while Criteo S.A. has -16.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Criteo S.A. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.