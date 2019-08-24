Contrasting of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.45 N/A -2.90 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 78 5.10 N/A 2.13 41.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively Akamai Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $80, with potential downside of -8.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. was more bullish than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.