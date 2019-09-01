Contrasting of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.24 N/A 1.24 31.47 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProAssurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ProAssurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProAssurance Corporation has a consensus price target of $39, and a -0.18% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84% of ProAssurance Corporation shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. About 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance while American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Financial Group Inc.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.