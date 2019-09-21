Contrasting of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y)

Both ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.30 N/A 1.24 31.47 Alleghany Corporation 684 1.40 N/A 20.61 33.27

Table 1 highlights ProAssurance Corporation and Alleghany Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alleghany Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ProAssurance Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alleghany Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

ProAssurance Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alleghany Corporation has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

ProAssurance Corporation and Alleghany Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

ProAssurance Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.82% and an $39 average price target. Meanwhile, Alleghany Corporation’s average price target is $800, while its potential upside is 3.56%. The results provided earlier shows that Alleghany Corporation appears more favorable than ProAssurance Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProAssurance Corporation and Alleghany Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 84.2%. About 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation had bearish trend while Alleghany Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats ProAssurance Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.