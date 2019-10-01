Contrasting of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

As Conglomerates companies, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 7.75M -0.21 0.00 Akerna Corp. 9 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Akerna Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 136,239,782.02% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 42,907,385.70% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Akerna Corp. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akerna Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Akerna Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats Akerna Corp.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.