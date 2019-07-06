Contrasting of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 13.92 N/A 0.21 151.31 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.63 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principia Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 32.77% at a $50 consensus target price. On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -19.50% and its consensus target price is $23. The data provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Veracyte Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.