Contrasting of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.26 N/A -0.37 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principia Biopharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 46.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 37.9% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.