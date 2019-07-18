Contrasting of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.47 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.1% respectively. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 14.03% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.