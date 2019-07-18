Contrasting of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.47
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.1% respectively. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 14.03% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
