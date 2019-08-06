Contrasting of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.96 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principal Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.11%. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 16.82%. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.