Contrasting of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.96
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principal Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Principal Real Estate Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.11%. Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 16.82%. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
