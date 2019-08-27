Contrasting of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Both Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) are Life Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group Inc. 54 0.93 N/A 5.52 10.51 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 27 0.54 N/A 1.63 16.72

Table 1 demonstrates Principal Financial Group Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Principal Financial Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Brighthouse Financial Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13% 0.6% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principal Financial Group Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 0%. Insiders held 0.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Financial Group Inc. -4.19% -1.16% 2.04% 20.57% -0.39% 31.4% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.89% 3.06% 2.6% 0% 0% 10.06%

For the past year Principal Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Summary

Principal Financial Group Inc. beats Brighthouse Financial Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.