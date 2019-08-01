Contrasting of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) and Its Peers

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) is a company in the Heavy Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Primoris Services Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.19% of all Heavy Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.14% of all Heavy Construction companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Primoris Services Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.30% 4.80% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Primoris Services Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services Corporation N/A 21 13.65 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Primoris Services Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Primoris Services Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Primoris Services Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.70

Primoris Services Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $28, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Primoris Services Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primoris Services Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Primoris Services Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Primoris Services Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that Primoris Services Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Primoris Services Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Primoris Services Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Primoris Services Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.