Contrasting of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Both Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) compete on a level playing field in the Heavy Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services Corporation 21 0.29 N/A 1.54 13.65 Dycom Industries Inc. 52 0.40 N/A 1.88 29.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. Dycom Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Primoris Services Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Primoris Services Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Dycom Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 4.8% Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Primoris Services Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, Dycom Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Dycom Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 36.59% and its consensus target price is $56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Primoris Services Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Dycom Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Primoris Services Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57% Dycom Industries Inc. -5.03% -8.05% 13.1% -4.17% -37.78% 2.07%

For the past year Primoris Services Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Dycom Industries Inc.

Summary

Dycom Industries Inc. beats Primoris Services Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.