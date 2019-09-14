Contrasting of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Beverages – Soft Drinks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water Corporation 14 1.67 N/A -1.43 0.00 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 3.57 N/A 0.49 57.55

Demonstrates Primo Water Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Primo Water Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Primo Water Corporation has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Primo Water Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Primo Water Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Primo Water Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Primo Water Corporation has an average price target of $17.33, and a 34.76% upside potential. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 average price target and a 13.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Primo Water Corporation seems more appealing than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Primo Water Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 14.5% respectively. Insiders held 7.2% of Primo Water Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primo Water Corporation 6.64% 14.76% -3.46% 13.53% -13.78% 5.42% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75%

For the past year Primo Water Corporation was less bullish than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. beats Primo Water Corporation.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.