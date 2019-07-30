Contrasting of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) compete against each other in the Beverages – Soft Drinks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water Corporation 14 1.91 N/A -1.36 0.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 280 0.59 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Primo Water Corporation and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.57 beta means Primo Water Corporation’s volatility is 43.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Primo Water Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Primo Water Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Primo Water Corporation and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Primo Water Corporation has a consensus target price of $19.2, and a 31.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Primo Water Corporation and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 52.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of Primo Water Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has 34.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primo Water Corporation -8.4% -22.08% -15.37% -17.98% -14.22% -14.35% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. -9.04% 9.41% 44.39% 69.55% 157.27% 83.91%

For the past year Primo Water Corporation had bearish trend while Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Primo Water Corporation.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.