Contrasting of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

We will be contrasting the differences between PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.90 N/A 2.53 47.78 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.26 N/A 0.75 7.38

Demonstrates PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and VOC Energy Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Volatility and Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s current beta is 0.43 and it happens to be 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and VOC Energy Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 16.6%. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors VOC Energy Trust.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.