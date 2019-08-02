Contrasting of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 131 2.14 N/A 2.53 47.78 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.44 N/A -0.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility and Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s current beta is 0.43 and it happens to be 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, Enservco Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Enservco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 40.2%. 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Enservco Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

Summary

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.