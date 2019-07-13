Contrasting of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 127 2.14 N/A 5.16 26.73 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.21 N/A 0.13 9.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 54.3%. 80.64% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was more bullish than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.