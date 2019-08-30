Contrasting of PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.69 N/A 0.04 136.83 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.95 11.08

In table 1 we can see PRGX Global Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Newtek Business Services Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PRGX Global Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PRGX Global Inc. is presently more expensive than Newtek Business Services Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PRGX Global Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means PRGX Global Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PRGX Global Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

PRGX Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.90% and an $13 average target price. Meanwhile, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential downside is -10.71%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. shares and 19.9% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares. 4.2% are PRGX Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. had bearish trend while Newtek Business Services Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Newtek Business Services Corp. beats PRGX Global Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.