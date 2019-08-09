Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Since Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.55 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 122.97% at a $20 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 5.1%. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.