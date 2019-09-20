Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

We are contrasting Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.04 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 46.41% upside potential. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 123.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.