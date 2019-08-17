Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.49% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 83.6%. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.