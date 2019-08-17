Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|10.93
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.49% and an $20 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 83.6%. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
