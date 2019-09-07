Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

We are contrasting Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.58
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Liquidity
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 100.00%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus price target and a 640.07% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
