Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 120.02%. Competitively the average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, which is potential 74.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 9.35% respectively. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.