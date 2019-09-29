Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,255,915.86% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 70.65% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 79.72%. Based on the data given earlier, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 57.6% respectively. Insiders owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.