Contrasting of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.56 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 64.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.