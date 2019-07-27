Contrasting of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Since Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 9 4.39 N/A 0.26 31.16 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -21982.87 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pretium Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is Pretium Resources Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 0.01% respectively. 6.93% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5% Piedmont Lithium Limited 7.89% 0.08% 53.38% 12.94% -3.73% 85.15%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Piedmont Lithium Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats Piedmont Lithium Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.