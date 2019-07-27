Contrasting of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Since Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|9
|4.39
|N/A
|0.26
|31.16
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-21982.87
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pretium Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$16.5 is Pretium Resources Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.25%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 0.01% respectively. 6.93% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|3.33%
|-2.65%
|8.91%
|7.03%
|13.03%
|-4.5%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|7.89%
|0.08%
|53.38%
|12.94%
|-3.73%
|85.15%
For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Piedmont Lithium Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Pretium Resources Inc. beats Piedmont Lithium Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.