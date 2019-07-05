Contrasting of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Both Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 8 4.00 N/A 0.26 31.16 Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pretium Resources Inc. and Auryn Resources Inc. Auryn Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pretium Resources Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Pretium Resources Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Auryn Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pretium Resources Inc. and Auryn Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pretium Resources Inc. and Auryn Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Pretium Resources Inc. is $16.5, with potential upside of 61.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares and 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares. Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.93%. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5% Auryn Resources Inc. 2.7% -6.17% 44.76% 42.06% 15.15% 66.1%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Auryn Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats Auryn Resources Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.