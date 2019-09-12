Contrasting of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.94 N/A -0.71 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 25 29.12 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransMedics Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, TransMedics Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was more bullish than TransMedics Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats TransMedics Group Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.